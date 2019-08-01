Dragons Notes for Thursday

August 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Thursday, August 1, 2019 l Game # 39 (109)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Bowling Green Hot Rods (23-15, 62-46) at Dayton Dragons (17-21, 45-63)

RH Shane Baz (3-1, 3.40) vs. RH Eduardo Salazar (5-2, 4.56)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Bowling Green Hot Rods (affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) in the third game of a four-game series. 2019 Season Series between Dayton and Bowling Green: Hot Rods 8, Dragons 6 (at Dayton: Dragons 4, BG 2).

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 6, Bowling Green 5. Brian Rey's RBI double with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning broke a 5-5 tie and gave the Dragons their third "walk-off" win of the season. Rey drove in Mariel Bautista, who had reached on an error to start the inning and was sacrificed to second by Michael Siani. Siani led a 12-hit Dayton attack with three hits including a triple, and a stolen base. Rey, Bautista, Miles Gordon, and Claudio Finol each had two hits. Matt Pidich entered the game to pitch out of a jam in the eighth with the score tied and worked a scoreless ninth for the win.

The Playoff Chase: With 32 games to play, the Dragons face a four-game deficit in the race for a playoff spot. South Bend is the current wildcard leader.

The Catch: Dragons center fielder Michael Siani made a tremendous leaping/diving catch on Tuesday night against Bowling Green at Fifth Third Field. The catch was featured that night as the #3 play on ESPN's Top 10 Plays of the Day. The video replay of the catch on the Dragons Twitter page had been viewed by over 72,000 people.

First Rounder: Nick Lodolo, the Cincinnati Reds 2019 first round draft pick, made two starts for the Dragons on July 25 and July 30. He became the 18th first round pick to play for the Dragons. Lodolo will not pitch again in 2019 after reaching the innings limit set for him by Reds Player Development staff. He threw 103 innings this season at TCU and another 18.1 innings in the Reds organization for a total of 121.1.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won two straight games after losing seven of eight, which came on the heels of winning six of seven.

The Dragons finished the month of July with a record of 14-14. They are 28-25 since June 1.

Dragons rankings within the MWL in July: Batting Average: .248, tied-9th; Runs: 117, 11th; Home Runs: 14, tied-11th; Stolen Bases: 20, 8th; Earned Run Average: 3.56, 6th; Total Runs Allowed: 113, 5th. They outscored their opponents 117-113 for the month.

Individual Notes

Dragons top hitters in July: Michael Siani: .326, 10 SB; Pabel Manzanero: .310, 3 HR, .512 slg. pct.

Dragons top ERA's in July (minimum 10 IP): Andy Fisher: 0.00; Matt Pidich: 1.20; Carlos Machorro: 1.32; Alejandro Diaz: 1.38; Connor Curlis: 2.14.

Michael Siani is batting .349 in his last 22 games. He hit .326 in July to rank 6th in the Midwest League.

Since May 24, Siani has played in 54 games and is batting .311 with 23 stolen bases. Since May 24, he ranks 3rd in the MWL in batting average, 2nd in the MWL in hits, tied for 1st in runs scored and first in stolen bases.

Miles Gordon is 8 for 13 (.615) with a home run over his last four games.

Matt Pidich over his last 22 games: 1.40 ERA, 38.2 IP, 26 H, 13 R, 6 ER, 11 BB, 40 SO.

Since July 20, Dayton pitcher Andy Fisher is one of only five pitchers in the MWL who have not allowed an earned run while pitching at least 10 innings. Fisher has tossed 12 innings and allowed one unearned run.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, August 2 (7:00 p.m.): Bowling Green TBA at Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (2-10, 5.31)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.