Misiorowski Sets Season-High with Eight Strikeouts, Shuckers Fall to Smokies

May 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jacob Misirowoski

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Lin Marijnissen)

KODAK, TN - In a game that went scoreless into the ninth, former Biloxi Shuckers' outfielder Hayden Cantrelle delivered a walk-off RBI single for the Tennessee Smokies (15-11) in a 1-0 loss for the Shuckers (13-14) at Smokies Stadium on Sunday afternoon. With the one-run game in the finale, each of the six games in the series were decided by two runs or less, including 10 of the 12 games during the Shuckers' road trip.

Shuckers' starter Jacob Misirowoski starred in his third start of the road trip after he worked around three walks in the first with two strikeouts, keeping the Smokies off the board. After the inning, struck out the side in the second on 12 pitches and added another strikeout in the third, giving him five through three innings. In the fourth, Moises Ballesteros and Luis Verdugo both singled for the Smokies, but Misiorowski ended the threat with a groundout, strikeout and flyout to center. In the fifth, he set a new season-high with a strikeout of Kevin Alcántara, his eighth of the day.

In relief, Kaleb Bowman continued his success after three shutout innings on Thursday, tossing two scoreless with a strikeout.

In the ninth, Verdugo and Haydn McGeary both doubled to put runners on second and third with one out before Cantrell's single to the wall in right gave the Smokies a walk-off win. Frankie Scalzo Jr. (1-0) took the win while Justin Yeager (0-3) took the loss for Biloxi. The Smokies staff limited Biloxi to one hit despite the Shuckers' tying their season-high with eight walks on the afternoon.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers return home for a six-game set with the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday at Shuckers Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The Shuckers open the series with Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. The first 250 fans will also receive a Halfway to Halloween Shuckers T-Shirt presented by Daigle's A/C & Heating LLC. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com , the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Southern League Stories from May 5, 2024

