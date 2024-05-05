Leverett's Strong Start Leads to Series-Clinching Win against Chattanooga

MONTGOMERY, AL - Adam Leverett spun five innings of one-run ball, and two big offensive innings from the Montgomery Biscuits (15-12) led to a 7-2 series-clinching win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (7-19) on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

In his first start since returning from Triple-A Durham, Leverett struck out five batters over his five innings. He retired 15 of the final 17 batters he faced.

The Biscuits took the lead in the second with a four-run inning. Willy Vasquez and Matthew Dyer each doubled to score three runs. Dru Baker singled in a run to make it 4-1.

A two-out rally in the seventh added three more runs for the Biscuits who led 7-1 after seven innings. Carson Williams lined an RBI single into left field, and Heriberto Hernandez tacked on two more runs with his team-leading ninth double.

Austin Vernon struck out the side in the ninth to close out the win. Montgomery holds a share of first place with Pensacola in the South Division after the series win.

Montgomery travels to Biloxi on Tuesday for a six-game road series against the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A Affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers). The club will return home on May 14.

