INF Eric Brown Jr. Reinstated from 7-Day Injured List

May 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that INF Eric Brown Jr. has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List. Brown Jr. was previously placed on the Injured List on April 26, 2024. The Shuckers' active roster stands at 26 players.

Prior to being placed on the Injured List, Brown Jr. stole four bases in 11 games and was 5-for-16 in the final four games. He last appeared in a game on April 17 against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com , the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.