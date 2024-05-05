Pensacola Takes Series Finale and Series from Braves on Sunday

May 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PEARL, MS - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won Sunday's series finale over the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park, 9-1, using a five-run seventh inning to take the series. After a 58-minute weather delay pushed back the starting time, both offenses were held scoreless through the first six innings.

Mississippi (9-18) starter Luis De Avila (L, 0-4) turned in his second straight quality start on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to get in the win column. After not allowing a run through 6.0 innings, the 22-year-old left-hander gave up a run in the seventh and exited with a 1-0 deficit and a pair of runners on base. The runners would eventually score, including two more, as the Blue Wahoos sent nine to the plate, grabbing a 5-0 lead on six hits. De Avila struck out six and walked no one, yielding the three runs on six hits.

Mississippi got one back in the bottom of the seventh inning on a bases-loaded walk to Justin Dean. Pensacola starter Paul Campbell (W, 3-1) worked 6.0 scoreless frames on 70 pitches before turning the game over to the bullpen.

Pensacola added one more run in the eighth inning and three more in the ninth to stretch the lead to 9-1. Zach Zubia hit the second home run of the series for the Wahoos in the three-run ninth inning.

Overall, the M-Braves surrendered a season-high 16 hits and were held to just four. Cal Conley had the only multi-hit game, reaching base three times and going 2-for-3 with a walk.

The M-Braves will travel to North Alabama to take on the Rocket City Trash Pandas, starting on Tuesday night at Toyota Field. First pitch for game one is set for 6:05 pm from Toyota Field in Madison, AL. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

