Game Info: Sunday, May 5 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 2:05 PM CT: Trustmark Park

May 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Sunday, May 5, 2024 - 2:05 PM CT - Trustmark Park - Pearl, MS

M-BRAVES (9-17, 4th, SL South, -5.0) vs. Pensacola (14-12, T-1st, SL South, --)

Starting Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (0-3, 5.82) vs. RHP RHP Paul Campbell (2-1, 2.38)

Watch Live: Bally Live / MiLB.TV / MLB At Bat

Listen Live: 102.1 The Box

Today's Roster Move

N/A

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves and Blue Wahoos conclude the six-game series this afternoon at Trustmark Park. This is the ninth of 30 meetings between the clubs this season. Pensacola swept the season's Opening Series at Blue Wahoos Stadium, April 5-8. They will meet again June 4-9 for a six-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Ian Mejia tossed 7.0 scoreless innings, and Hayden Harris and Domingo Gonzalez followed to complete a three-hit shutout of the Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. The trio gave up three hits, walked two, and struck out ten in the Mississippi Braves' 2-0 victory in front of 3,422 fans on Saturday night ... Over 7.0 shutout innings, Mejia allowed only four base runners and two hits, walking one and striking out seven to earn his second win ... Javier Valdes provided Mississippi's run support with a two-run single in the second inning ... Behind Mejia, the M-Braves bullpen was fabulous again. Pitching for the second-straight night, Harris delivered a scoreless 2/3 of an inning with one hit allowed, a walk, and a strikeout and turned the game over to Gonzalez (S, 2).

GOING FISHING: The M-Braves are 2-6 so far this season against the Blue Wahoos ... Mississippi went 13-17 against Pensacola last season, 8-10 at Blue Wahoos Stadium, and 5-7 at Trustmark Park ... The M-Braves have won the season series two of the last three seasons, going 44-40 from 2021-2023 ... The M-Braves are 122-128 all-time against the Wahoos franchise.

MEJIA MEJIA: RHP Ian Mejia, Mississippi's Opening Day starter, got rocked in Pensacola over 1.2 innings on April 5, but the 24-year-old right-hander got some payback on Saturday. Over 7.0 shutout innings ... In a team-best six starts, the New Mexico State product has a 2.40 ERA, which ranks 10th in the Southern League, and 34 strikeouts, which is T-2nd in the league. In his last five starts, he has given up four earned runs in 28.1 innings, which is a 1.27 ERA ... The M-Braves are 5-1 in Mejia's six starts.

WINNING WALDREP: RHP Hurston Waldrep, the Atlanta Braves' first-round pick in 2023 (24th overall), earned his first professional win on Thursday night. Over his previous three starts, Waldrep has a 1.04 ERA, giving up just two earned runs in 17.2 innings.

NEED FOR SPEED: The M-Braves lead all Double-A in stolen bases with 54 (54/62-87%)) through 26 games. Justin Dean and Cody Milligan are tied for the team lead and T-5th in the Southern League with 11. Geraldo Quintero has 10, which is T-9th in the league ... Mississippi had 157 (1.1 per game) stolen bases last season and is on pace for 287 (2.1 per game) in 2024. The most by an M-Braves team was 159 in 2007.

THE DEAN OF THE CLASS: Justin Dean, a Mauldin, SC native, had a nine-game hitting streak from April 21 to May 2, the longest by an M-Braves player this season. He currently leads the club and ranks 7th in the Southern League with a .303 batting average. He ranks among the league leaders in OBP (8th, .390), OPS (8th, .845), and stolen bases (T-5th, 11). Dean has appeared in 253 games for the M-Braves since 2021.

YOLBERT SANCHEZ IS ON A TEAR: 27-year-old Yolbert Sanchez is batting .538 this week (7-for-13), including a double and home run. Over his current seven-game hit streak, the Havana, Cuba native has a 1.004 OPS. Sanchez has hit in 11 of 12 games played this year, posting a .383 batting average, three doubles, a home run, five RBI, and a .931 OPS. The Braves signed Sanchez as a minor league free agent on January 14.

"NACHO" AVERAGE SHORT STOP: Atlanta's top-ranked position player prospect, Nacho Alvarez Jr., went on a 13-game on-base streak from April 13 to May 1, the longest by a Mississippi player this season. The 21-year-old leads the club and ranks 5th in the Southern League with a .404 OBP ... He ranks among the circuit leaders in walks (2nd, 16), hits (T-8th, 24), and batting average (10th, .289).

M-BRAVES REACH 1,200 WINS: Thursday night's 13-3 win over Montgomery was Mississippi's 1,200th in franchise history. It took the M-Braves until the sixth game of the inaugural season in 2005 to win the first game in club history, which was a 7-4 win over the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx in game two of a doubleheader at Pringles Park on April 12, 2005. Jeff Francoeur was 0-for-3, with a walk and RBI, in the game, using a five-run sixth fueled by RBIs by Scott Thorman, Francoeur, and Derrick Gibson. Brian O'Connor got the win for Mississippi.

PRIDE OF FLORIDA STATE: In five starts, LHP Drew Parrish has paced the rotation with a 2.66 ERA (7 ER/23.2 IP), four walks, and 24 strikeouts. The former Florida State star is 2-2 with a 3.55 ERA (10 ER/25.1 IP), seven walks, and 26 strikeouts in six games.

GIVE ME FIVE: The M-Braves are 8-8 in games when their starters go 5+ innings. In the 16 games with 5+ innings, they have combined for a 2.05 ERA (21 ER/92.0 IP). In the 10 games of less than 5, the starter's ERA is 7.69 (30 ER/35.1 IP).

TOP PROSPECTS: According to MLB Pipeline, the M-Braves have five of Atlanta's Top 30 prospects. RHP Hurston Waldrep (No. 2), SS Nacho Alvarez Jr. (No. 6), C Drake Baldwin (No. 11), LHP Luis De Avila (No. 20), and INF/OF Geraldo Quintero (No. 28) are included. In Baseball America's Top 30, OF Cody Milligan (No. 27), RHP Ian Mejia (No. 28), and INF Keshawn Ogans (No. 30) are included.

COACHING STAFF WITH A NEW FLO: After spending one season as manager of the Braves High-A affiliate Rome Braves (Emperors), Angel Flores will take the reins for the first time at the Double-A level, succeeding Kanekoa Texeira. Texeira was promoted to manager of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers after Matt Tuiasosopo was named to the Braves' Major League coaching staff for 2024. Flores returns to Mississippi, where he served as bench coach in 2022. Flores took over as interim manager from April 26 to May 15, 2022, while Bruce Crabbe took a leave of absence from the club. During the 18-game stretch, the M-Braves went 10-8. During his first season as a full-time manager last year, Flores led the R-Braves to a 34-32 record in the second half and an overall 64-68 mark. Rome closed the year with a 21-15 record in August and September. Overall, he holds a 74-76 record as a manager.

MISSISSIPPI MADE: M-Braves outfielder Brandon Parker, a native of Saucier, MS, on the Gulf Coast and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College product, became the first player to prep in Mississippi and play for the M-Braves since Austin Riley in 2017. Riley prepped at Desoto Central in North Mississippi ... Parker was a two-time All-American at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Parker attended West Harrison High School.

FINAL SEASON IN MISSISSIPPI: On January 9, it was announced that after 20 years, 2024 will be the M-Braves' final season in Pearl, MS. As of the start of the 2025 season, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will be relocating to Columbus, GA.

