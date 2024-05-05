Tonight's Game Postponed Due to Unplayable Grounds
May 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama- Tonight's series finale between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Birmingham Barons has been postponed due to unplayable/safe grounds.
A seven-inning doubleheader will be scheduled for Wednesday, May 29 at Regions Field with game one scheduled for a 5 p.m. start.
The Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field on Tuesday May 7 as they start a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves.
Pepsi Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. It will be Star Wars Night as well as our Nolan Schanuel bobblehead giveaway.
Josh Caray will be on the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2 and the Trash Pandas Broadcast Network.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from May 5, 2024
- Blue Wahoos Manager Kevin Randel Reaches Milestone in Series-Clinching Victory - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Tonight's Game Postponed Due to Unplayable Grounds - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Misiorowski Sets Season-High with Eight Strikeouts, Shuckers Fall to Smokies - Biloxi Shuckers
- Game Info: Sunday, May 5 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 2:05 PM CT: Trustmark Park - Mississippi Braves
- Tennessee Smokies Announce Taco and Margarita Festival to Take Place on July 13 at Smokies Stadium - Tennessee Smokies
- INF Eric Brown Jr. Reinstated from 7-Day Injured List - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.