Tonight's Game Postponed Due to Unplayable Grounds

May 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama- Tonight's series finale between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Birmingham Barons has been postponed due to unplayable/safe grounds.

A seven-inning doubleheader will be scheduled for Wednesday, May 29 at Regions Field with game one scheduled for a 5 p.m. start.

The Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field on Tuesday May 7 as they start a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves.

Pepsi Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. It will be Star Wars Night as well as our Nolan Schanuel bobblehead giveaway.

Josh Caray will be on the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2 and the Trash Pandas Broadcast Network.

