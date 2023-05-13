Miscues Lead to Big Innings as Crabs Even Series

(York, Pa.): A pair of big innings spoiled the chances at a third straight win for the York Revolution who dropped Saturday night's contest to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 14-2 at WellSpan Park. The Revs will go for the series win when they wrap up their opening nine-game homestand on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Revs starter Denson Hull got out of trouble in the first inning after a Braxton Lee single, a hit by pitch of David Harris who left the game due to injury, and a walk that loaded the bases with two outs. An inning-ending grounder off the bat of Jose Rosario to Trent Giambrone at short allowed Hull to get out of the inning with no damage done.

Such an escape eluded the Revs in the third inning as two walks and a single set the table for the Crabs. With one out, Hull got a grounder to third but third baseman Drew Mendoza's throw sailed into right field as a potential inning-ending double play ball turned into the game's first two runs. Southern Maryland took full advantage as Ryan Haug hit an RBI double to center and Ian Yetsko lofted a sacrifice fly to plate another run as the Blue Crabs built a 4-0 lead.

Hull (0-2) rebounded to put up zeroes in the following two innings, but Southern Maryland blew the game open by scoring seven runs on three hits and three walks in a third of an inning against reliever Karl Blum. Felix Aberouette had a two-run single after a bases loaded walk to Braxton Lee. Rosario provided a sac fly and Yetsko produced a run-scoring bloop single, with the other runs crossing on wild pitches.

The Revs got on the board in the bottom of the sixth as Giambrone singled and Tomo Otosaka smoked a double down the left field line. With second and third and no outs, Nellie Rodriguez drove one to deep right field for a sacrifice fly RBI and Mendoza plated a run with a ground ball to second as the Revs cut it to 11-2.

Southern Maryland starter Ian Kahaloa (1-1) allowed just those two runs on four hits in six innings for the win, walking two and striking out four.

Southern Maryland scored another run on three singles and a Yetsko sacrifice fly in the eighth, while Michael Wielansky tagged a two-run homer to left off of Andrew Gross in the ninth to cap the scoring on his second long ball of the series.

The Revs will look to claim the series on their final home game of the homestand as Tom Sutera (1-0, 0.96) goes against RHP Jared Burch (0-2, 4.66) at 2 p.m. on Sunday. It is Wrestling Throwdown day. The Revs will play their first game as Ritmo de York presented by Bilingual Conexion. It is also Sunday Funday presented by Weis Markets with pre-game autograph session, pre-game catch on the field, and post-game kids round the bases. It also continues WellSpan Wellness Weekend (Mental Health). Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: The Revs allowed a season-high in runs (14), hits (13), and walks (8). Jacob Rhinesmith picked up the Revs' first outfield assist of the season on a double play in the ninth. Giambrone extended his hitting streak to eight consecutive games with his sixth inning single. Otosaka (2-for-4) has multiple hits in four of his first five, and is now 11-for-21 with the Revs; both of his hits were doubles, giving him four doubles in five games with York. Mendoza's RBI was his 13th of the year and 11th in his last nine games.

