Blue Crabs Blow Out Revs On The Road

(York) The Blue Crabs returned to WellSpan Park for game two of the series after Southern Maryland had lost 4-3 the day before. Manager Stan Cliburn handed the ball to Ian Kahaloa as the Crabs went for their tenth win.

The scoring would get started in the third inning from an error from the York third baseman, Drew Mendoza threw the ball into right field to allow two runs to score. The Crabs would tack on two more runs from a Ryan Haug double and an Ian Yetsko sacrifice fly.

Three innings later, the Blue Crabs pulled away from the Revolution. It all started with a wild pitch to send Haug home and then a bases-loaded walk to Braxton Lee. Felix Aberouette would score two more runs with a ground ball that squeaked into left field. The Crabs were pulling away three more runs to make it a seven-run inning, and the Crabs were up 11-0.

York scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth, with the score at 12-2 in the ninth; Michael Wielansky put the cherry on top with his two-run homer over the arch nemesis to get to the final tally, 14-2.

Together, the Crabs finished with 14 runs and 13 hits and were walked eight times. The team was highlighted by Ryan Haug, who had a four-hit performance, his first with the Blue Crabs. Ian Kahaloa got his first win this season, as he went six innings and allowed just two earned runs.

With the win, the Blue Crabs are now 10-4 on the season and moved up a game on both the Revolution and the Long Island Ducks. The final game of the road trip is tomorrow at 2:05, and Jared Burch will make his third start this season. Fans can tune into the game at FloSports.

