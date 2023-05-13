Brett Kennedy's Contract Purchased by Cincinnati Reds

May 13, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of right-handed pitcher Brett Kennedy has been purchased by the Cincinnati Reds organization. He will report to the team's Triple-A affiliate in Louisville, Ky.

"We would like to congratulate Brett on this deserved opportunity," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He has done an exceptional job on the mound for us, and we wish him the best of luck with the Reds."

Kennedy has made three starts for the Ducks this season. He has compiled a 1-0 record with a 3.09 ERA and 16 strikeouts over 11.2 innings. He has given up six runs (four earned) on 16 hits and just two walks. The New Jersey native struck out nine batters in the Ducks home opener on May 2 against Staten Island, his most in a single game while with the Flock. Most recently, the righty tossed five and two-thirds innings of one-run ball to earn the win on May 7 against Gastonia.

This marks the second consecutive season in which Kennedy's contract was purchased from the Ducks by a Major League organization. In 2022, the 28-year-old went 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 32.2 innings in six starts with the Ducks before his contract was purchased by the Boston Red Sox organization. He went on to make 25 appearances (12 starts) between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester posting a 3-6 record with a 3.87 ERA and five saves.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2023

Brett Kennedy's Contract Purchased by Cincinnati Reds - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.