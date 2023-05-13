Lancaster at Frederick Postponed
May 13, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release
Saturday evening's scheduled game between the Lancaster Barnstormers and the Frederick Atlantic League Baseball Team has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at noon. Both games will be seven innings.
RHP's Brent Teller (0-0) and Brandyn Sittinger (1-2) will make the starts for Lancaster against right-hander Dustin Beggs (0-2) and left-hander Winston Lavendier (0-1).
Fans will be able to view the game on Flosports.tv, beginning at 11:55.
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2023
- Lancaster at Frederick Postponed - Lancaster Barnstormers
- Ducks Fight Back But Fall Short vs. FerryHawks - Long Island Ducks
- Brett Kennedy's Contract Purchased by Cincinnati Reds - Long Island Ducks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lancaster Barnstormers Stories
- Lancaster at Frederick Postponed
- Lancaster Falls to Frederick
- Barnstormers Fall Short of Sweep
- Return of the Ironmasters; Lebanon County Weekend to Open June
- Big Inning Boosts Barnstormers