Lancaster at Frederick Postponed

May 13, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Saturday evening's scheduled game between the Lancaster Barnstormers and the Frederick Atlantic League Baseball Team has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at noon. Both games will be seven innings.

RHP's Brent Teller (0-0) and Brandyn Sittinger (1-2) will make the starts for Lancaster against right-hander Dustin Beggs (0-2) and left-hander Winston Lavendier (0-1).

Fans will be able to view the game on Flosports.tv, beginning at 11:55.

