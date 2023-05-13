Ducks Fight Back But Fall Short vs. FerryHawks

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 6-4 on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Staten Island took an early 1-0 lead on a first inning RBI single to left field by Luis Castro off Ducks starter Justin Alintoff. Adrian Sanchez's two-out RBI double to right in the second doubled the FerryHawks lead to two.

Two innings later, Ricardo Cespedes plated a pair of runs with a two-out double to right, extending Staten Island's advantage to 4-0. Dustin Woodcock and Alex Dickerson got the Ducks on the scoreboard with solo home runs in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, off FerryHawks starter Ivan Pineyro.

Philip Caulfield's RBI groundout to second in the seventh trimmed the Ducks deficit to 4-3. However, a solo homer by Justin Twine and an RBI single by Sanchez in the eighth put the game out of reach. Woodcock's RBI groundout to second in the ninth rounded out the scoring.

Pineyro (1-0) picked up the win, tossing six innings of three-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out three. Alintoff (0-1) took the loss, conceding four runs on eight hits and a walk over four innings with three strikeouts. Pedro Payano collected his first save of the year despite allowing a run on a hit and a walk in the ninth.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game set on Sunday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball. Right-hander Joe Iorio (1-1, 3.00) toes the rubber for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Christian Capuano (1-0, 0.93).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, May 16, for another three-game set with the Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark! If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk on the main concourse to be eligible. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

