Miracle Muck up Sanmartin's Stellar Start, 3-0

May 23, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - LHP ReÃ­ver SanmartÃ­n hurled eight innings of two-hit, scoreless baseball, but did not receive much assistance. After he exited, the Fort Myers Miracle scored three runs in the top of the ninth to defeat the Daytona Tortugas, 3-0, in front of 2,585 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Thursday night.

Fort Myers (27-19) loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth on three-straight walks. After a strikeout, 3B JosÃ© Miranda (0-4, RBI) hit a ground ball in the hole at short. Daytona (25-22) appeared to turn an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play, but base umpire Brandon Blome ruled that 2B Alejo Lopez did not keep his foot on second base. As a result, only the out at first was recorded, while PH-LF Trey Cabbage (0-0, R, BB) scored to put the Miracle up 1-0. Five pitches later, 1B Lewin DÃ­az (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, SO) ripped a missile to dead center that bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double. Two men came home on the two-bagger, extending Fort Myers' lead to 3-0.

Daytona's offense struggled throughout the night, as they were limited to just four singles throughout the contest. Only once, in the seventh inning, did they get a man to third base. In that frame, Lopez (1-4) reached on a fielder's choice, moved to second on a throwing error, and advanced to third on a ground out. A fly out to left ended that threat.

SanmartÃ­n (8.0 IP, 2 H, BB, 9 SO) was untouchable for the Tortugas on Thursday. The southpaw tossed a career-best eight spotless innings and set a new personal-high with nine strikeouts in a no-decision.

LHP Charlie Barnes (8.0 IP, 4 H, BB, 5 SO) was equally impressive for the Miracle. The former Clemson Tiger worked a career-long eight innings to earn his third win of the year. RHP Anthony Vizcaya (1.0 IP, 2 SO) retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his sixth save.

RHP John Ghyzel (0.0 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB) walked all three men he faced, all of which scored after he exited the contest. The 23-year-old suffered his second defeat of the campaign as a result.

The Tortugas will look to even the series up at a game apiece on Friday, as RHP Ryan Lillie (1-3, 3.81 ERA) is expected to hit the bump. Fort Myers is scheduled to counter with LHP Tyler Watson (1-4, 4.66 ERA).

