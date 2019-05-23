Flying Tigers Beat Mets 4-3 in 10 Innings

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers rallied from an early deficit to beat the St. Lucie Mets 4-3 in 10 innings at First Data Field on Thursday.

Nick Ames stroked the first pitch from Blake Taylor in the top of the 10th up the middle for an RBI single to give the Flying Tigers a 4-3 lead.

Mitch Ghelfi reached third base with one out in the bottom of the 10th but the Mets could not bring him home to tie the game. Lakeland reliever Wladimir Pinto struck out Quinn Brodey and got Jacob Zanon to pop out to end the game.

The Mets grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a run-scoring single by Jeremy Vasquez and a RBI sac fly from Zanon.

Mets starter Tony Dibrell was no-hitting the Flying Tigers after four innings but he walked the first two batters of the fifth and both runners came around to score to tie the game 2-2.

The Flying Tigers took a brief 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth when Reece Hampton tripled and Cole Peterson followed with a single.

The Mets tied the game in the bottom of the eighth. Brodey doubled and ended up scoring from third base on a wild pitch with two outs.

Brodey went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles.

Blake Tiberi and Vasquez also had two hits apiece.

Carlos Cortes went 1 for 5 and extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Dibrell turned in a quality start. He gave up two runs on three hits over six innings. He walked three and struck out four.

Peterson and Brock Deatherage had three-hit games for Lakeland.

The Mets went just 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

The Mets (23-23) and Flying Tigers (20-26) play the second game of their series at First Data Field on Friday. It's Bark in the Park! Fans can bring their dogs to the game for $2. Proceeds go to the St. Lucie County Humane Society. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

