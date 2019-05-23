Fire Frogs Home Stand Highlights

May 23, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





KISSIMMEE, FL: Do you have the mid-week blues with our Fire Frogs on the road? Have no fear, they will soon reappear for a six-game home stand right after the Memorial Day holiday.

Florida will play two three-game series each against the Fort Myers Miracle (Minnesota Twins) and the Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) Tuesday-Sunday.

Tuesday, May 28th vs. Fort Myers Miracle: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

2 for Tuesday's: $2 sodas, 2 corn dogs for $5, 2 pulled pork sandwiches for $8

Second charity poker tournament of the season: $25 entry, separate event from the game

Wednesday, May 29th vs. Fort Myers Miracle: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Whiskey Wednesday: $3 shots of Fireball, Redneck Riviera, or Rebel Yell

Make your favorite drink including any of these whiskey choices for $5

4 "Fire Frog legs" for $5. They taste like chicken (because they are)! Basket with fries for $8

Thursday, May 30th vs. Fort Myers Miracle: 12:00 p.m. (gates open 11:00 a.m.)

BOGO slushies and canned beer

Friday, May 31st vs. Palm Beach Cardinals: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Coqui night! The players will wear specialty jerseys

Cuban sandwich with choice of beer for $10

Wawa coupons given out at the gate

Saturday, June 1st vs. Palm Beach Cardinals: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Party Like It's 1999! Night

Nine innings of giveaways for 90's themed items

90's themed costume contest: best-dressed wins a FREE suite for a future home game!

Bark in the Park!

Fans who bring their best friend to the park receive a dog bowl; while supplies last

Wawa coupons given out at the gate

Sunday, June 2nd vs. Palm Beach Cardinals: 12:00 p.m. (gates open 11:00 a.m.)

Fans can enjoy margaritas for $5, including our own Fire Rita.

Get your hands on our tasty BBQ box that includes healthy portions of pulled

pork, brisket, smoked sausage, and garlic toast for $15

Get your tickets now by visiting: https://www.milb.com/florida/tickets/single-game-tickets

