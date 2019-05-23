Stone Crabs Game Notes - Thu, May 23 vs Palm Beach

After a 5-1 road trip, the Charlotte Stone Crabs look to stay hot as they embark on a 10-game homestand starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. RHP Tanner Dodson will open for RHP Paul Campbell, while RHP Alex Reyes makes a rehab start for the Cardinals.

Coverage of the game starts at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

STONE CRABS SWEEP JUPITER WEDNESDAY

The Stone Crabs got the offense going quickly Wednesday when Taylor Walls smacked a two-run home run just two batters into the game. Tobias Myers went five innings of one-run ball to get the win, as Charlotte swept Jupiter with a 4-1 victory.

POWER SURGE

The Stone Crabs' offense has exploded over the last 11 games. On Sunday in Clearwater, Charlotte connected on a season-high five home runs. The next day in Jupiter, they shattered their highest run total, dropping 15 runs on the Hammerheads. Here's how much their power has increased:

Games R/G HR/G XBH/G AVG SLG

Previous 35 3.6 0.4 2.0 .239 .332

Last 11 6.6 1.5 3.4 .258 .461

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs stole a season-high six bases Wednesday, running all over Jupiter catcher Nick Fortes. Not only did Charlotte hit for power on the road trip, they also ran wild. The Crabs stole 15 bases over six games, jumping from third in the league in steals to first.

ALL HAIL HALEY!

Stone Crabs utility man Jim Haley drove in four runs for the second time on the road trip Tuesday, drilling two home runs in the Stone Crabs' win over Jupiter. The Penn State product is now 23-for-61 with eight extra-base hits and 20 RBI in his last 15 games, raising his average from .250 to .303 and his OPS from .596 to .791. He is also the only Stone Crabs player to occupy all nine spots in the batting order this year. He's also played four different positions on defense.

PLAYING THEIR CARDS RIGHT

The Stone Crabs enter this weekend's series with first-place Jupiter on a four-game winning streak. Charlotte has also won six of its last seven and are 10-3 in their last 13. They've narrowed the gap in the division race to 3.5 games and can make up major ground with a series victory over the Cardinals.

OUT WHIT-TING THE LEAGUE

After a very slow start to the season, Rays outfield prospect Garrett Whitley has been one of the Stone Crabs' best hitters since:

Games H-AB XBH RBI K% OPS

First 10 3-31 1 1 51.2 .436

Last 29 25-99 12 16 30.8 .859

FRESH OLIVES

The Stone Crabs reinstated first baseman Russ Olive from the 7-day injured list Thursday. The UMass-Lowell product has been out since April 29 with a wrist injury. In a corresponding move, INF Seaver Whalen was assigned to Low-A Bowling Green.

