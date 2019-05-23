Barnes Brilliant As Miracle Take Opener, 3-0

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Charlie Barnes tossed eight shutout innings and the Miracle rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth to beat the Daytona Tortugas, 3-0, on Thursday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The eight innings were a career-high for Barnes (3-2). The left-hander allowed four hits, walked one, and struck out five. Daytona starter Reiver Sanmartin also threw eight scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, walked one, and struck out nine. Both Barnes and Sanmartin threw 87 pitches.

John Ghyzel (3-2) entered on the mound for Daytona in the ninth and walked three straight batters to open the frame. Andy Cox entered and struck out Trevor Larnach, before Jose Miranda came to the plate.

Miranda hit a sharp ground ball to the hole at short that was backhanded by Jose Garcia. Garcia's throw to second pulled Alejo Lopez off the bag and Michael Helman was ruled safe. Lopez threw to first for the out there, but Miranda was credited with an RBI to break the scoreless tie. Lewin Diaz followed with a two-out, two-run double to pad the lead.

Anthony Vizcaya pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth and struck out a pair to earn his sixth save in as many opportunities.

The four-game series continues on Friday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Left-hander Tyler Watson will start for the Miracle. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. ET.

