Dunedin Opens a Series with Florida at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium

SERIES WIN: Dunedin defeated the St. Lucie Mets by the final of 11-5 in a morning matchup at First Data Field. Both teams blanked each other through the first three innings, but Dunedin busted through sending 14 men to the plate in a nine run fourth inning. The Blue Jays tacked on two more in the 5th and registered 14 base knocks in the game. Chavez Young homered and drove in three on the day, while Christopher Bec notched two RBI, and Jesus Navarro, Norberto Obeso, and Demi Orimoloye registered RBI in the ballgame as well. RHP Maximo Castillo picked up his first win since April 27th with a five inning, 86 pitch performance.

ROSTER MOVES: Four roster moves were made prior to today's game. INF Logan Warmoth has been reinstated from the Injured List and added to the D-Jays 25 roster. To make room for Warmoth, INF Jesus Navarro has been transferred from Advanced A-Dunedin to Extended Spring Training. Tonight's starting pitcher Nick Allgeyer has been re-added to the Dunedin roster from Extended Spring Training, and RHP Grant Townsend has been transferred from Advanced A-Dunedin to Extended Spring Training. The official roster is set to 25 players (13 pitchers, two catcher, five infielders, five outfielders).

TONIGHT'S GAME: Dunedin welcomes the Florida Fire Frogs to Jack Russell Memorial Stadium for the first time in 2019. Tonight is game one of a four game weekend series and the first of 11 matchups between the clubs in 2019 including eight games played in the first half of the 2019 FSL season. The D-Jays come in having four of five and seven of their last 10.

EXTINGUISHING THE FIRE FROGS: The Blue Jays have had their fair share of success against the Florida Fire Frogs the last two seasons. Dunedin have won the last two season series 8-5, and 5-4 in 2017, and 18 respectively. Dunedin has won five of the last six, and eight of the last 14 from Florida including outscoring the Frogs 24-17 dating back to June 26th of 2018.

