Minnesota Wild Signs Forwards Adam Beckman and Damien Giroux to Entry-Level Contracts

March 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forwards Adam Beckman and Damien Giroux to three-year, entry-level contracts.

Beckman, 18 (5/10/01), recorded 107 points (48-59=107) in 63 games with the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. He earned the Bob Clarke Trophy as 2019-20 WHL scoring champion and also lead the WHL in goals and shots on goal (316), ranked second in power-play goals (16) and game-winning goals (nine), T-3rd in assists and fifth with a plus-44 rating. The 6-foot-1, 174-pound native of Saskatoon, Sask., recorded 32 multi-point games and notched a point in 33 of his last 36 contests (35-34=69). Beckman tallied a season-high five points in a game three times, recorded a season-best 18-game point streak (21-12=33, 12/7-1/25) and tied the Spokane's franchise record with a 10-game goal streak (16-5=21, 12/7-1/3). He was named the WHL Player of the Week twice (2/3 and 12/16).

Beckman tallied 62 points (32-30=62) in 68 games last season with the Chiefs and led the team in goals and plus/minus rating (plus-19). He ranked second amongst WHL rookies in goals, power-play goals (eight) and scoring and T-2nd in assists and shots on goal (177). Beckman was selected by the Wild in the third round (75th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Giroux, 20 (3/3/00), recorded 75 points (44-31=75) and a plus-34 rating in 61 games serving as team captain for the Saginaw Spirit in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He ranked T-1st in the OHL in game-winning goals (10), T-6th in goals and T-7th in shorthanded goals (four). The 5-foot-10, 179-pound native of Sudbury, Ont., led Saginaw in goals, ranked T-1st in power-play goals (11), third in scoring and fourth in shots on goal (165) and finished the season on a nine-game point streak (11-6=17, 2/15-3/8). He tallied a season-high four points in a game three times and played for Team OHL in the 2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series.

Giroux recorded 51 points (30-21=51) in 67 games with Saginaw last season serving as an alternate captain and ranked fourth on the team in goals. He has recorded 194 points (101-93=194) in 249 games during four seasons with the Spirit. Giroux was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.