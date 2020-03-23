IceHogs to Broadcast Classic Games vs. Scheduled Opponents on Facebook Live

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, announced today that they will re-broadcast memorable games against Central Division opponents from the 2019-20 and 2018-19 season LIVE and for FREE on the team's Facebook Fan Page starting tomorrow, Tuesday, Mar. 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Each IceHogs broadcast will coincide with the team's originally scheduled opponent for that day. The IceHogs were slated to take on the Texas Stars tomorrow night, Tuesday, Mar. 24 on Taco Tuesday at the BMO, so the broadcast will feature the thrilling showdown between the IceHogs and Stars from Feb. 4.

Follow the IceHogs and watch LIVE here! Fans are encouraged to tune in and join the live Facebook chat to share their passion for IceHogs hockey while we #StayHomeStayStrong.

IceHogs Broadcast Schedule:

Tuesday, Mar. 24 vs. Texas at 7 p.m. - IceHogs vs. Stars on Feb. 4

- Fast start for IceHogs downs Stars at the BMO

Friday, Mar. 27 at Iowa at 7 p.m. - IceHogs vs. Wild on Nov. 2

- Matthew Highmore completes the comeback in OT on Day of the Dead Night

Saturday, Mar. 28 at Iowa 12:30 p.m. - IceHogs vs. Wild on Jan. 6, 2019

- Jacob Nilsson picks up a hat trick in dominating effort over Wild

Sunday, Mar. 29 vs. Chicago at 4:00 p.m. - IceHogs vs. Wolves on Nov. 3

- Dylan Sikura's hat trick powers Hogs' third-period comeback

Friday, Apr. 3 vs. Chicago at 7:00 p.m. - IceHogs vs. Wolves on Nov. 29

- Eight IceHogs earn points on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Saturday, Apr. 4 vs. Milwaukee at 6:00 p.m. - IceHogs vs. Admirals on Dec. 10

- Kevin Lankinen sets an IceHogs AHL record with 55 saves in this OT stunner

Tuesday, Apr. 7 at Texas at 7:00 p.m. - IceHogs vs. Stars on Dec. 20

- John Quenneville leads the way with a three-point effort vs. Texas

Wednesday, Apr. 8 at San Antonio at 7:00 p.m. - IceHogs vs. Rampage on Feb. 7

- Quenneville strikes again in OT on Chicago Blackhawks Night at the BMO

Saturday, Apr. 11 vs. Iowa at 6:00 p.m. - IceHogs vs. Wild on Feb. 16, 2019

- Down 4-0 late in the second period, the IceHogs fight back in this exhilarating shootout showdown.

(All dates, times and opponents subject to change)

