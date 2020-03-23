Forward Garrett Mitchell to Join IceHogs Facebook Live for Fan Q&A on Tuesday

Tune in to the Rockford IceHogs Facebook Fan Page for a LIVE fan question and answer session with IceHogs forward Garrett Mitchell on Tuesday, March 24 at 2 p.m. CT!

Visit the Facebook page here: Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs

Since joining the IceHogs on Feb. 6, Mitchell, 28, registered six points (four goals, two assists) in 15 games with the club including a two-goal performance on Feb. 13 at Manitoba and serves as an alternate captain during road contests.

Before joining the IceHogs, the Regina, Saskatchewan, native returned to the AHL a veteran of 402 contests including two games with Laval Rocket earlier this season. A long-time member of the Hershey Bears (2009-18), Mitchell served as the Bears' team captain for three seasons (2015-18), alternate captain for two seasons (2013-15) and totaled 110 points (53 goals, 57 assists) in 400 games with the club. Earlier this season, Mitchell had 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 40 games with the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Last season, he skated for Zvolen KHm in Slovakia adding 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 28 games.

