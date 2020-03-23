Max Humitz, Tory Dello Signed to One-Year Contracts

Forward Max Humitz with Lake Superior State University

Forward Max Humitz with Lake Superior State University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday signed forward Max Humitz (HEW-mihtz) and defenseman Tory Dello to one-year contracts for the 2020-21 season.

Humitz, a native of Livonia, Mich., played the last four years at Lake Superior State University, where he posted 111 points (64-47-111) and 153 penalty minutes in 149 career games. The 24-year-old senior co-captain was named to the All-WCHA Second Team this season after ranking second in the conference with a career-high 22 goals and tying for fourth with a career-best 35 points - his second consecutive 30-point campaign - while appearing in all 41 contests. A two-time WCHA All-Academic Team selection, Humitz is one of 10 finalists for the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award.

A 5-foot-8, 156-pound forward, Humitz ranked sixth in the league with 16 goals and tied for 10th with 33 points en route to being selected to the All-WCHA Third Team in 2018-19. He also collected WCHA All-Rookie Team honors in 2016-17 after his 20 points (13-7-20) tied for seventh among conference freshmen.

Prior to college, Humitz skated in 187 regular season games in the USHL from 2012-16 between Lincoln, Muskegon and Tri-City, totaling 73 points (29-44-73) and 64 PIM. He contributed three goals in 11 postseason games in 2015-16, teaming with Dello to help Tri-City win its first Clark Cup championship.

Dello, 23, was signed by the Griffins to an amateur tryout on March 11 and made his professional debut later that night against Iowa. The Crystal Lake, Ill., native spent the last four seasons at the University of Notre Dame, tallying 40 points (7-33-40), a plus-19 rating and 133 PIM in 154 games. During his senior year, when he served as an alternate captain, the 6-foot, 199-pound blueliner set a career high with three goals while tying a career best with 13 points in 37 appearances. Dello helped the Fighting Irish reach back-to-back Frozen Fours during his first two years on campus, including finishing as national runners-up in 2017-18, and claim consecutive Big Ten Tournament titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

