Preds Sign Ingram to Three-Year Deal

March 23, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $120,000 at the AHL level in 2020-21, $750,000 at the NHL level and $125,000 at the AHL level in 2021-22, and $750,000 in 2022-23.

Ingram has posted the best statistical season of his professional career with the Admirals in 2019-20, appearing in 33 games and recording a 21-5-5 record. He's ranked among the AHL's goaltending leaders in multiple categories this season, including third in both save percentage (.933) and goals-against average (1.92), and tied for third in wins (21) - all career bests. The 6-foot-1 netminder represented the Admirals at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in January, his second career appearance in the game (2019) and the fourth Milwaukee goaltender since the 2014-15 season to earn a nod to the event.

A three-year pro, Ingram has suited up in 90 career AHL games - 57 with Syracuse and 33 with Milwaukee - and has recorded a 55-23-7 record, 2.16 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and 11 shutouts.

Originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round (88th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Ingram spent three seasons with the WHL's Kamloops Blazers from 2014-17 before joining the pro ranks. He was selected as the Blazers' MVP in his final two seasons with the club, which included a WHL-leading .927 save percentage and a spot on the league's second all-star team in 2016-17. A native of Imperial, Sask., Ingram represented Canada at the 2017 World Junior Championship, posting a 2-1 record, a 2.57 goals-against average and one shutout en route to a silver medal.

