Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 11, 2025

June 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Seattle Storm take down the undefeated Minnesota Lynx

Hard-fought victory led by Nneka Ogwumike (21 PTS) and Erica Wheeler (20 PTS) with a dagger in the final seconds!

Storm move to 3-1 in Commissioner's Cup play

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.