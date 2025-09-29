Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 28, 2025
Published on September 28, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Mercury erased a 14-PT deficit and outscored the Lynx 31-13 in the final frame to win Game 4, 86-81, and punch their ticket to the Finals!
Alyssa Thomas: 23 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST Satou Sabally: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 3 3PM Kahleah Copper: 13 PTS, 4 REB, DeWanna Bonner: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK, 3 3PM
This marks Phoenix's sixth Finals appearance in franchise history, tied with New York for 2nd most all-time!
