Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 28, 2025

Published on September 28, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Mercury erased a 14-PT deficit and outscored the Lynx 31-13 in the final frame to win Game 4, 86-81, and punch their ticket to the Finals!

Alyssa Thomas: 23 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST Satou Sabally: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 3 3PM Kahleah Copper: 13 PTS, 4 REB, DeWanna Bonner: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK, 3 3PM

This marks Phoenix's sixth Finals appearance in franchise history, tied with New York for 2nd most all-time!

