Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 30, 2025
May 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx game ends in a complete thriller as Natisha Hiedeman nailed a three in the corner to put the Lynx ahead 74-71, allowing for the Lynx to move to 6-0 on the season in their comebehind victory.
