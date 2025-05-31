Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 30, 2025

May 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx game ends in a complete thriller as Natisha Hiedeman nailed a three in the corner to put the Lynx ahead 74-71, allowing for the Lynx to move to 6-0 on the season in their comebehind victory.

