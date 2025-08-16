Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 16, 2025

Published on August 16, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Courtney Williams COULD NOT be stopped vs. the New York Liberty

Williams dropped 26 PTS (season-high), 5 REB, 5 AST and 3 3PM

Her efforts uplifted the Minnesota Lynx to an 86-80 victory over the Liberty, and 3-0 in the regular szn series!

