Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 18, 2025

May 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx put on another great performance to pick up the 89-75 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks

Napheesa Collier went off for 23 PTS (10-18 FG), 6 REB, & 2 STL to lead the Lynx to a 2-0 start on the season!

#WelcometotheW

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.