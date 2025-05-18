Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 18, 2025
May 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx put on another great performance to pick up the 89-75 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks
Napheesa Collier went off for 23 PTS (10-18 FG), 6 REB, & 2 STL to lead the Lynx to a 2-0 start on the season!
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 18, 2025
- Sparks Drop Home Opener - Los Angeles Sparks
- Statement from the Chicago Sky - Chicago Sky
- Mystics at Sun Postgame Notes - Washington Mystics
- Connecticut Sun Fall to the Washington Mystics in 2025 Home Opener, 90-85 - Connecticut Sun
- Statement from the Indiana Fever - Indiana Fever
- WNBA Issues Statement - WNBA
- Storm Fall In Season Opener Against Mercury - Seattle Storm
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota Lynx Stories
- Minnesota Lynx to Open 2025 Regular Season on Friday, May 16 against the Dallas Wings
- Minnesota Lynx Add WNBA Champion Eric Thibault and Four-Time WNBA Champion Lindsay Whalen to Coaching Staff
- Lynx Legend and Two-Time WNBA Champion Sylvia Fowles Named to 2025 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame
- Minnesota Lynx Statement Regarding Clare Duwelius and Katie Smith
- 2024 USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team Development Camp Announced