Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 6, 2024
September 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Minnesota Lynx went on a fierce 4Q surge, snatching a 99-88 WIN from the Fever
Napheesa Collier dominated with a 26 PTS, 10 REB double-double!
