Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 17, 2025

Published on September 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx ended the game on a 26-11 run to win Game 2 of the first round series against the Valkyries, 75-74

The Lynx overcame a 63-49 deficit heading into the 4Q. It marks the fourth largest 4Q comeback in a Playoff win in WNBA history.

Napheesa Collier - 24 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST | 10-16 FG Kayla McBride - 18 PTS | 8-13 FG | 4 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL

WNBA Playoffs presented by @Google

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.