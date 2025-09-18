Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 17, 2025
Published on September 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx ended the game on a 26-11 run to win Game 2 of the first round series against the Valkyries, 75-74
The Lynx overcame a 63-49 deficit heading into the 4Q. It marks the fourth largest 4Q comeback in a Playoff win in WNBA history.
Napheesa Collier - 24 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST | 10-16 FG Kayla McBride - 18 PTS | 8-13 FG | 4 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL
