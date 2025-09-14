Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 14, 2025
Published on September 14, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Golden State Valkyries 101-72
Napheesa Collier & Natisha Hiedeman had big time performances in the win.
Napheesa Collier - 20 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST Natisha Hiedeman - 18 PTS (playoff career-high) | 3 REB | 4 AST
The Lynx lead the best-of-three series 1-0
