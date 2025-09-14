Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 14, 2025

Published on September 14, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Golden State Valkyries 101-72

Napheesa Collier & Natisha Hiedeman had big time performances in the win.

Napheesa Collier - 20 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST Natisha Hiedeman - 18 PTS (playoff career-high) | 3 REB | 4 AST

The Lynx lead the best-of-three series 1-0

WNBA Playoffs presented by @Google

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.