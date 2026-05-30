Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 29, 2026
Published on May 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
A great team win on the road
The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Chicago Sky 79-58!
Nia Coffey went off for 20 PTS, 8 REB, 6 3PM, and 2 AST to lead the Lynx to win No. 6 of the szn!
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2026
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- Veronica Burton Records Season-High 25 Points, Five Blocks in Thrilling Victory over Fever - Golden State Valkyries
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