Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 29, 2026

Published on May 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







A great team win on the road

The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Chicago Sky 79-58!

Nia Coffey went off for 20 PTS, 8 REB, 6 3PM, and 2 AST to lead the Lynx to win No. 6 of the szn!

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2026

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