Miners Sweep Bolts in Doubleheader

June 20, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release





CRESTWOOD, IL - After the Southern Illinois Miners came from behind in game one to beat the ThunderBolts 4-2, they completed a doubleheader sweep with a nine run inning leading to a 10-4 final in game two at Ozinga Field Thursday night.

The ThunderBolts (17-19) got off to a great start in game one when Omar Obregon, in his first plate appearance of the year, drew a walk and Tyler Alamo clubbed a two-run homer. But that turned out to be the only lead of the evening for Windy City as the Miners (22-12) came back with runs in the third, fourth and fifth.

Chris Iriart's RBI single in the fourth inning tied the score and an RBI groundout from Joe Duncan put the Miners in front. An RBI double from Kyle Davis made it 4-2.

Marty Anderson (2-0) pitched five innings for the win while Kenny Mathews (1-4) gave up four runs (three earned) in five innings for the loss. Gabe Gentner pitched a perfect seventh for his sixth save.

Game two was scoreless for three innings before Southern Illinois got a run on a wild pitch in the fourth.

Christian Morris got two quick outs in the fifth but the next 11 Miners' batters reached base, five on walks, one on a hit by pitch, one on a dropped third strike that extended what would have been only a one-run inning. Andy Cosgrove, Jarrod Watkins, Joe Duncan and Gianfranco Wawoe all had RBI hits in the rally that made the score 10-0.

The ThunderBolts bats got going too late as Micah Coffey doubled in the fifth and scored on a Brynn Martinez single.

In the ninth inning, Coffey doubled, Trey Fulton singled and Martinez walked to load the bases in front of Obregon, whose single, combined with an error, cleared the bases and made the final score 10-4.

Austin Dubsky (4-2) pitched five innings, allowing one run for the win and Morris (2-4) allowed six runs (one earned) in 4.2 innings for the loss.

The home stand continues on Friday, when the Washington Wild Things pay their first visit to Crestwood. It is Pokémon Night at Ozinga Field with fireworks following the game. Cole Bellair (1-0, 1.80) gets the start for the Bolts. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and the radio broadcast can be heard on WXAV, 88.3 FM and wxav.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.