Boomers Hold off Slammers to Win Series

June 20, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release





SCHAUMBURG, IL - Quincy Nieporte drove home three runs, but the Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, needed to hold off a late surge from the Joliet Slammers to tally a 4-3 win on Thursday afternoon, capturing the series.

Nieporte drove home his first run in the bottom of the first. Jack Parenty led off the game with a single and moved to third on a basehit from Jimmy Galusky before Nieporte lifted a sacrifice fly. Dash Winningham evened the game with a solo homer in the fourth against Schaumburg starter Matt Miller, his seventh of the year. Nieporte hit a line drive over the wall in the bottom of the fifth for his third longball of the season, handing Schaumburg the lead for good.

Nieporte knocked in his third with another sacrifice fly in the seventh as the Boomers led 3-1. Joliet scored in the top of the eighth to draw within a run before Dylan Jones singled home a run in the bottom of the inning to account for the decisive run. Joliet tallied a run in the ninth but stranded the tying run at third as Connor Eller closed the door on his league best eighth save.

Miller posted his first quality start as a professional, improving to 2-0 on the season after allowing one run in six innings with three walks and six strikeouts. The offense finished with nine hits as Parenty and Clint Hardy each notched a pair.

The Boomers (19-17) welcome the Southern Illinois Miners on Friday night for Harry Potter Night, presented by Safari Land. The first 500 kids will receive Harry Potter glasses. Postgame fireworks, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, will erupt following the contest. LHP Aaron Rozek (1-2, 3.18) will make the start in the 6:30 p.m. contest against his former team while the Miners send RHP Nick Stroud (1-1, 3.68). Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.