Rubber Game in Washington Suspended in Second Due to Rain

June 20, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release





WASHINGTON, Pa. (June 20) - With Washington up 1-0 with one out in the bottom of the second of Thursday's rubber game, hard rain showers came and didn't let up, forcing the teams and umpires to suspend the contest. It will resume at a date to be determined, when Evansville returns to Washington for their second trip of the year in early August.

Cameron Baranek hit a dribbler in front of the mound to plate Hector Roa, who scored to give Washington the first run. That's when the rain came. No stats will be counted until the game resumes.

Evansville returns to Wild Things Park in early August for a weekend series running August 9-11. The game from tonight will be resumed at the point it was suspended, with one out in the bottom of the second and runners on first and second for the Wild Things.

Washington now travels to Crestwood, Illinois for a three-game series with the Windy City ThunderBolts, which will begin tomorrow, Friday, June 21.

