CarShield Field Inducted into Frontier League Hall of Fame

June 20, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - River City Rascals News Release





O'Fallon, Mo. - The River City Rascals, in conjunction with the Frontier League, will host a special pre-game induction ceremony for CarShield Field as a 2019 Frontier League Hall of Fame Inductee on Wednesday, June 26.

Between doubleheaders on June 26, the Rascals and Frontier League will hold a special ceremony to induct the ballpark into the Hall of Fame as a significant moment in League history. Commissioner Bill Lee and City of O'Fallon Mayor Bill Hennessy, among other dignitaries, will be on hand.

CarShield Field, then T.R.Hughes Ballpark, opened in 1999, a milestone year for the history of the Frontier League. That year, the Rascals and Cook County Cheetahs both became the first teams to play in ballparks built specifically for the Frontier League. The two organizations also put the Frontier League into suburban MLB markets for the first time. The ballparks drastically increased the standard of ballpark for Frontier League teams, while the off-field success of the Rascals and Cheetahs led to future suburban markets like Gateway, Washington, Florence and Lake Erie.

For ticket information for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, please visit RiverCityRascals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2019

CarShield Field Inducted into Frontier League Hall of Fame - River City Rascals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.