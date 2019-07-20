Miners Down Jackals in Only Game of Series

The Jackals couldn't seem to beat the heat in a game one scorcher versus rival team The Sussex County Miners.A Miners error kicked off the scoring for today's double header by bringing home Jackals center fielder Alfredo Marte. Right Fielder Sthervin Matos later tripled in two runs in the fourth inning.

The Jackals' ran out of luck after that as the Miners quickly reclaimed the lead and then some. Notable scoring plays from the opposing team include center fielder Kaplan Sams' three run homer in the fifth to tie the game and a pair of two-run home runs hit by second baseman Trey Hair and designated hitter Nate Coronado in the ninth that sealed the deal for the Miners.

Miners starting pitcher Tom Burns picks up the win after throwing seven strong innings. Final score 3-11.

The teams face each other for round two this evening at 7pm to complete their double header.

