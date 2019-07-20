Five-Run Fourth Helps Jackals Beat Aigles

The New Jersey Jackals defeated the Trois-Rivières Aigles by a score of 7-4 on Friday night, taking game one of a three game series. Brendan Butler took the win for the Jackals with 10 strikeouts and only allowing two runs to score in the contest.

In the fourth, Alfredo Marte started a rally by hitting a single. Sthevin Matos reached home on a single and an error scoring Marte and Isaac Wenrich. Santiago Chirino added to the offensive barrage by driving in two more runs with a double. The Jackals batted around in the inning contributing seven hits and five runs.

Richard Stock later blasted a solo home run in the sixth to extend the Jackals lead to 6-1.

Reese Karalus was masterful in the 8th as he struck out two batters while allowing no hits. After a shaky start to the 9th, Dylan Brammer pinned down the game for the Jackals, moving the team to 29-24 on the season.

The losing pitcher was Kevin McNorton, falling to 6-5 on the season.The Jackals will be back in action on Saturday to take on the Trois-Rivières Aigles for game two of the series at Yogi Berra Stadium at 6:05 pm.

