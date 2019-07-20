Jackals Announce Make-Up Dates against Sussex County

July 20, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release





The New Jersey Jackals announced that there will be a continuation of a suspended game against the Sussex County Miners on Wednesday, July 24th beginning at 11:05 A.M. In the contest, the Miners lead 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning.

The second game that is scheduled will follow upon the completion of the continuation match and will be a seven-inning game following a 30 minute break.

Finally, on Friday, August 9th, there will be a standard double header begging at 5:05 P.M.

