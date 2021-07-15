Milkmen Win on Weiner Wednesday

Franklin, WI. - Milkmen ace David Holmberg had another remarkable outing throwing his third complete game of the season and retiring nine back to back batters.

David Washington returned to the Milkmen lineup for the first time since June 19th, snagging a walk in his first at bat back. Aaron Hill moved Washington to third and made his way to second hitting a knock over Chicago left fielder Anfernee Grier. Knocking in Washington was Tony Rosselli who hit a fielder's choice RBI, making the score 1-0 Milkmen in the top of the second inning.

The Chicago Dog's threatened to score in the bottom of the second inning after the bases were loaded due to a walk, single and an error. However, Holmberg kept his composure on the mound striking out Grant Kay, and forcing Ryan Haug to bat into a double play.

Similar to the top of the second inning Milwaukee led off with a walk followed by a double, this time from Logan Trowbridge. Adam Brett Walker II put another RBI under his belt, hitting a sac fly to score Brett Vertigan who walked, Christian Correa walked as well, bringing up Washington whose single would score Trowbridge. Rosselli kept the inning alive and sent in Correa, after hitting a slow chopper to third. Anibal Sierra pulled out a two RBI single and enhanced the lead to six runs.

Chicago's attempt at a rally in the bottom of the ninth inning would not come to fruition. Danny Mars and K.C. Hobson hit back to back singles. Next, Ryan Lidge went down on his second strikeout of the night and Johnny Adams flew out to Walker II. T.J. Bennett gave the Dog's a glimmer of hope hitting a double to left field that would also score Mars. After striking out three times Kay rifled one to center field, scoring two runs for Chicago. The final out of the evening came from another Holmberg strikeout, ending the game 6-3 Milkmen.

Milwaukee will face Chicago tomorrow at 6:05 pm, before heading home for their series against the Gary SouthShore Railcats.

