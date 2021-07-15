Late Scoring Downs Railroaders in Finale

CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Kane County Cougars scored a run in the top of the eighth to break a 3-3 tie, then added another in the top of the ninth, claiming the series finale over the Cleburne Railroaders by the final score of 5-3.

Brandon Chinea broke the deadlock with an RBI double in the eighth against Cleburne reliever Brendan Bell (0-2), and the Cougars scratched out another tally in the ninth courtesy of a two-out RBI single off the bat of Mitch Reeves. Cleburne (29-22) threatened in the bottom of the ninth with two baserunners, but a strikeout and a groundout ended the game. Andy McGuire picked up his first save of the season for the Cougars.

Kane County (26-27) took a 2-0 lead just five hitters into the game. After a groundout, four consecutive Cougars reached on singles, with Kacy Clemens and Mark Karaviotis driving in runs for the early Kane County lead.

Cleburne got a run back in the bottom of the first when Chase Simpson lined a two-out RBI single, and then Tyler Ryan knotted the score at 2-2 with a run-scoring double.

The game remained tied at 2-2 heading into the sixth, when Josh Rolette led off the inning with a solo home run.

Ramon Hernandez answered with a solo home run of his own in the bottom of the seventh that re-tied the game, 3-3.

Austin Fairchild pitched well in a no-decision for Cleburne, allowing three runs over six innings of work while striking out five. Alex Fishberg also fired a scoreless inning of relief before the Cougars struck in the eighth and ninth innings.

Christian DeLeon (4-2) picked up the win for Kane County with 1.2 scoreless innings, getting a double play to end the seventh before tossing a zero in the eighth.

The Railroaders welcome in the Sioux City Explorers for a three-game series on Friday night beginning at 7:06 PM. Right-hander Garrett Alexander (6-4, 5.83) starts for Cleburne, while Sioux City goes with fellow righty Jonah Smith (0-2, 9.00).

