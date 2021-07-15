Kids Tickets Just $8 for Remaining July Games (Sunday Thru Thursday)

SIOUX FALLS -Â Attention, parents!

Don't you wish there was a more affordable place to spend an awesome night outside of the house with the kids?

A place that has good food, cold drinks, room to roam, exciting and engaging entertainment that makes the whole family of all ages smile and laugh, and a supervised playground for your kids to play while you get a breather -- all in one place?

Wouldn't it be cool if this place made it easier on your wallet?

Then come to The Birdcage and see the Sioux Falls Canaries, because tickets for kids age 12-and-under are just $8 during our Sunday thru Thursday games the rest of this month!

That's right. Eight bucks --Â a savings of up to $12 per ticket!.... and tickets for ages 4-and-under are always free!

Through the end of July, all tickets purchased at our ticket office for kids age 12-and-under will be $8 for games played on Sundays thru Thursdays.

No matter the seat in the house and no matter when you purchase the ticket, it is $8 for kids 12-and-under thru the end of July -- so long as it purchased in person and the kid(s) you are purchasing the ticket for are present.

Stop in our office at The Birdcage (1001 N. West Ave., across the street from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Mondays thru Fridays, or step up to our ticket window at the office starting two hours ahead of first pitch on gamedays (5:00 Monday thru Friday, 4:00 Saturday, 12:00 Sunday).

And get ready to enjoy affordable family fun!

Check out all the wild, wacky, wonderful game themes and promotions we have for the remainder of the season, including this weekend's Space Jam Night, SDSU Jackrabbits Night, and the Ice Cream Olympics... and next week's TikTok & Neon Night benefitting Compass Center, Christmas in July, Beerfest and Hawkeye Night, and the GreatLIFE Kids Olympics!

Entertainment:Â It starts with Cagey, the 7.5-foot-tall bright yellow bird that brings an instant smile to all ages, plus his sidekick "Peep." Our giant new Daktronics video board brings to life our between-innings promotions and videos -- singing, dancing, racing, music, trivia, movie clips, and more!

Sign you or your kid(s) up for an on-field contest, from the Fleet Farm "Pick the Stick," to the MD Engraving "Kid of the Game," Pharmacy Specialty Race, to Reliabank's "Tempt the Toddler," and the occasional "Name That Tune."

Kids Zone:Â Â We added a new $27,000 playground from Rainbow Playground right here in Sioux Falls. Plus, a bounce house for kids to hop around and a basketball hoop to play pickup with their friends. The best part? It's all supervised by our staff to ensure your kids' safety, and so you won't miss out on the baseball and entertainment (and a chance to relax!)

Food:Â Buy one order of nachos, get the second order half price on Tuesdays. 80-cent hot dogs on Wednesdays (with the purchase of a regular-priced hot dog). Hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers, Papa John's Pizza, Fat Kid Phillys, popcorn, Family Treats ice cream, Tropical Snow Shaved Ice, oh my! Have supper at the park!

Drinks:Â Coke products, Dasani water, and a vast array of tallboy beer: Budweiser, Bud Light, Busch Light, Miller Lite, Coors Lite, Michelob Ultra, Blue Moon, Leinkeugel's Summer Shandy, Kona Big Wave, White Claw, Mike's Harder Lemonade, Natural Light "Naturdays," and more.

Honoring the Military:Â At most games, we honor a different "Hometown Hero," from decorated war veterans to those currently serving in the national guards. Our way of saying "thanks for your service." It is one of the highlights and receives one of the loudest ovations at every game. The honoree at every game receives two free tickets. You can sign up to be a future game's "Hometown Hero" by inquiring our staff at the information gazebo near the front gate.

Questions? Call our office at (605) 336-6060 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday.Â

