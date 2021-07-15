Houston, We Have a Problem: Rain

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Much like a rocket launch, the rainy weather got in the way of the Kansas City Monarchs' (32-18) series closer with the Houston Apollos (7-43). After a late-night walk-off win last night, the Monarchs will not get the opportunity to close out a sweep of the Apollos before the Kane County Cougars make their way to Legends Field tomorrow evening with the first pitch scheduled for 7:00 pm.

The teams will make up the rained-out game at a date still to be determined.

Tomorrow the Monarchs will host the Kane County Cougars in their first trip ever to Kansas City and Legends Field. All stadium gates will open at 6:00 pm. There will not be a Happy Hour special, but there will be pre-game skydivers. The first 1,000 fans in the gate get a free "Dotte Proud" t-shirt.

If fans purchased tickets for tonight's game, they can be exchanged for tomorrow's game or for any future 2021 regular season home game. To exchange tickets, fans can either call the Box Office tomorrow starting at 10:00 a.m. at (913) 328-5618 or exchange them in person at the Box Office. For fans holding tickets for Wednesday night, those tickets are good for both games.

The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:35 p.m. and the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visitingmonarchsbaseball.com.

