American Association Game Recaps

July 15, 2021 - American Association (AA) News Release







Chicago 10 Milwaukee 7

A four-run first inning set the early tone as the Dogs (32-21) got past the Milkmen (32-20) by a score of 10-7 on Thursday night. In the bottom of the first, T.J. Bennett had the first of his four hits on the night, a two-run double, and Johnny Adams followed with another two-run double for an early 4-0 Chicago lead. Adams and Bennett both finished with four RBI on the night. Trey Martin had three hits and two RBI and Anibal Sierra homered for Milwaukee in the loss.

Fargo-Moorhead 7 Gary SouthShore 6

The RedHawks (29-24) used a pair of solo homers and a five-run inning to build an early lead, then held on to defeat the Railcats (23-29) 7-6 on Thursday night. Correlle Prime hit a solo homer in the first and Jordan George did likewise in the second for a 2-0 Fargo-Moorhead lead. The RedHawks got five runs on five hits in the third, including a three-run homer by John Silviano, for a 7-0 lead. But Gary SouthShore came back, highlighted by a four-run eighth inning, but they stranded the bases loaded in the inning and left two more in the ninth to come up just short.

Sioux Falls 2 Sioux City 0

The Canaries (21-31) got seven shutout innings from starter Angel Ventura and a pair of run-scoring groundouts to take a pitchers' duel 2-0 over the Explorers (30-23) on Thursday night. Ventura allowed only three hits for Sioux Falls while walking three and striking out six. Brett Adcock pitched well (6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 6 K) for Sioux City but Wyatt Ulrich and Trey Michalczewski each drove home runs with ground balls for the Canaries.

Kane County 5 Cleburne 3

Brandon Chinea broke an eighth-inning tie with a double and the Cougars (26-27) edged the Railroaders (29-22) by a 5-3 score on Thursday night. Kacy Clemens singled home a run and later scored in the first for an early Kane County lead. After Cleburne tied the game at 2, Josh Rolette and Ramon Hernandez each hit solo homers to tie the game once more, setting up Chinea's late dramatics for the Cougars.

Houston at Kansas City- PPD (Field Conditions)

No makeup date announced

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.