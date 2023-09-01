Milkmen Use Big Third Inning to Top RailCats in Final Series Opener
September 1, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release
FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen opened up their final series of the regular season at home against the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Friday evening.
Jack Mahoney made his first start of the season by going five innings and striking out six while allowing just five hits and one run.
Milwaukee's offense then burst through in the third with a single from Michael Crouse that scored Cam Balego before Gabriel Cancel smashed a three-run bomb to give the Milkmen a 4-1 lead. Roy Morales then added another in the fourth with a single that brought home Aaron Hill.
Those five runs would be all the Milkmen needed to seal the deal against the RailCats. Kyle Johnson and Hansel Rodriguez combined to go three innings and did not allow another run to score.
Nate Hadley then pitched the ninth and allowed two runs to score but then quickly closed the door on a strikeout to seal the 5-3 victory.
"Every game means a lot right now when you're in a divisional race," Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of the victory. "Each game is important so we've gotta go onto the next one and carry the momentum."
The Milkmen will now play three more games against Gary ShouthShore to end the regular season. Tomorrow's game is also Speedway Night at Franklin Field! Join the crew for a car show and a racing-inspired game. We hope to see you soon!
Tickets are on sale at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com or at the Franklin Field Box Office prior to the game.
