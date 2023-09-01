Shawaryn with a Quality Start, Despite Loss

Fargo, N.D. - The Lake Country DockHounds began the final road trip of the season by being swept by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Lake Country dropped the finale 5-2 for the 51st loss of the season, securing a losing record despite being tied for the final playoff spot in the American Association East division.

Mike Shawaryn turned in a quality start, throwing six innings and allowing three runs. Shawaryn took the loss with the offense scoring only two runs.

The DockHounds led for the first time since the first inning on Tuesday in the finale. A manufactured run came home on a Demetrius Sims groundout in the fifth inning to put Lake Country ahead. Like the first inning on Tuesday, Fargo-Moorhead responded immediately, and the DockHounds never led at the end of an inning. Marek Chlup singled home Thomas Jones earlier in the game for the DockHounds other run.

Lake Country will open its final series of the regular season against the Kansas City Monarchs Friday. First pitch will be at 7:00, with the DockHounds needing to pass the Cleburne Railroaders who host the Sioux Falls Canaries.

