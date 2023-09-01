Monarchs Claim Final Game of the Series

September 1, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Sioux City Explorers (50-45) did their part on Wednesday night winning to set off a post-game celebration. In the series finale Thursday night, it was the Kansas City Monarchs (56-39) turn to pop a cork and celebrate in a 6-2-win at Legends Field.

The Monarchs, who hold the American Association's top record, claimed the West Division title a day after the Explorers claimed a wild card spot for the battle for the Miles Wolfe Cup. The X's would out hit the league's leading offense 13-8, but Kansas City was opportunistic at key points in the game to get the division clincher.

Heitor Tokar (3-4) got the starting assignment for Sioux City and got into trouble in the first inning. Tokar walked the first batter of the game Odubel Herrera, then retired Justin Wylie on an infield pop out for the first out of the inning. Chris Herrmann would single to put runners at first and second. Tokar would walk Micker Adolfo to load the bases. Brian O'Grady hit a sacrifice fly to score Herrera and give KC the 1-0 lead. Kansas City picked up their second run on an RBI single by Wylie in the second inning with two outs, scoring Jacob Robson who doubled to lead off the inning.

Sioux City would get on the board in the top of the third inning off former Major League hurler Brandon Finnegan (7-5). With one out Delvin Zinn would single and move to second on a fielder's choice by Daniel Lingua. Scott Ota got the X's on the board with an RBI single to make it a 2-1 game.

In the home half of the fifth Herrera would single to start the inning off Tokar. The right-hander would get Wylie for out number two on a fly ball to right. Herrmann would single to right, moving Herrera to second. Sioux City right fielder Ota bobbled the ball allowing for Herrera to go to third. Ota's throw to third would sail back over the infield and down the right field line to send Herrera home to make it 3-1 on the error.

The X's would have their chances with nine hits off Finnegan but two double play balls and no walks issued kept any uprising on the bases from happening. Finnegan would go seven innings with one earned run adding seven strikeouts. The walks for Sioux City would prove their undoing in the bottom of the seventh. Nate Gercken came in from the pen and walked the first four batters, the final bringing home the fourth run of the game to make it 4-1. Kansas City added two more runs off Gercken on a sac fly from O'Grady and an RBI double from Jacob Robson to blow the game open at 6-1.

The Explorers would get one run back in the top of the eighth inning when Jordan Martinson relieved Finnegan. Ota led off with a single followed by a John Nogowski, who added another base hit. Matt Lloyd would drive in the second run for Sioux City to cut the lead to 6-2. Kyle Kasser would walk to load the bases with Kansas City going to the pen once again. Alex Valdez would strikeout pinch hitter Vince Fernandez and retire Jake Ortega on a ground ball to first to leave the bases loaded.

Grant Gavin worked a scoreless ninth for Kansas City despite the X's getting two on with two outs. Kansas City claims the number one seed and the wait is on to hear who the club will pick to play in the first-round matchup. Sioux City finished the season series with Kansas City going 9-3 the most wins since the franchise won nine against the old T-Bones in 2015.

The Explorers continue their final road trip of the season Friday afternoon with a doubleheader in Rosemont, Illinois against the Chicago Dogs. Game one is set for a 4:00 p.m. first pitch with game two set for 6:30 p.m. Stay tuned to the Explorers website and social channels for updates about playoff details and ticket information. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM with the pregame beginning 30 minutes prior to first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.