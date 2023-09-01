Milkmen Lifted by Late Pitching to Take Series from Kane County Thursday Night

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen defeated the Kane County Cougars to take the series two games to one and put Milwaukee in a great position heading into their final series of the regular season.

Kane County struck first putting up two runs in the second inning, but the Milkmen responded by scoring four in the bottom. Rudy Martin Jr. and Aaron Hill both double to bring home Gabriel Cancel, Michael Crouse, and Martin Jr. himself. Cam Balego then singled to score Hill.

Juan Echevarria started on the mound for the Milkmen and went six innings giving up just three runs, two walks, and struck out five. Milwaukee then added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth by adding another three runs with Reggie Pruitt Jr., Bryan Torres, and Roy Morales.

The Milknmen then had a scare in the eighth inning when the Cougars scored three and had two runners in scoring position with only one out. But, Nate Haldey then came in and was able to get out of the inning without allowing the game to tie.

"He was awesome, and we've seen that from him for two years now," Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of Hadley. "The bigger the situation the more energy he has."

Milwaukee then went to the ninth where Peyton Gray whet one-two-three to close the game 7-6 for the victory.

The Milkmen will now stay at home and play a four-game series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats to close out the regular season. Tomorrow's game is also Defenders Night at Franklin Field! The Milkmen will celebrate community heroes by wearing patriotic jerseys and having a postgame fireworks show.

