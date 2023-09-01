Hart Tabbed as Rawlings Batter of the Month

Canaries first basemen Mike Hart has been named the American Association Rawlings Batter of the Month for the month of August.

The 2023 West Division All-Star hit .319 with 11 homeruns and 24 runs batted in while boasting an OPS of 1.184 over 27 games. He is the first Canaries player to earn the honor since Alay Lago in June 2019.

Hart, who's 364 career games are the fourth-most in franchise history, currently leads the league in slugging percentage (.628) and his 28 hit by pitches is a new Canaries single-season record. He also ranks third league-wide with a .438 on-base percentage, fourth with 24 homeruns and ninth with 66 runs batted in.

Hart has helped the Birds clinch a postseason berth for the first time in three years and for the first time in a full 100-game season since 2010. The team finishes the regular season with a four-game interdivisional series at Cleburne before opening the playoffs on Wednesday, September 6.

