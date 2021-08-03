Milkmen Tally 16 Hits, Tame Cougars 8-4

August 3, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







Franklin, WI - Adam Brett Walker and the Milwaukee Milkmen righted the ship against the Kane County Cougars on Monday, tallying 16 hits and winning 8-4 at Northwestern Medicine Field.

First baseman David Washington knocked in the first run of the night for Milwaukee when he singled in Brett Vertigan who led off the game with a single of his own. Walker came in to score following his double on a fielder's choice from outfielder Cole Sturgeon, who made his Milkmen debut, making it 2-0 Milkmen early on.

After a Vertigan double and Trowbridge single in the second inning, Walker had the second of his four hits on the night, singling home Vertigan.

Down 3-0, Kane County made their move in the bottom of the second when right fielder Jeffrey Baez hit his 7th home run of the season, which also scored first baseman Kacy Clemens.

Sturgeon recorded the first hit as a member of the Milkmen in the fifth inning, moving Christian Correa over to third base after his double. With one out, Milwaukee's Tony Rosselli hit a fly out to right field which was deep enough to score Correa, making it 4-2 Milkmen through 4 and a half innings.

Milwaukee continued to push more runs across in the sixth. Walker regained his hitting stroke with his third base hit of the night, following it with a swipe of second base. The stolen base set the table for Washington, who scored Walker with a single.

Myles Smith recorded two straight outs to start the bottom of the sixth, but ran into trouble when Mitch Reeves walked and Baez singled. Cougars' pinch hitter Anthony Ray kept the two-out magic working with a single to bring in Reeves, cutting the Milkmen's lead to 5-3.

The Milkmen brewed up some trouble of their own for Kane County when Aaron Hill walked, Rosselli singled, and Vertigan reached base with his third of the night. With two outs, Walker slugged his 4th and most important hit of the night, a double to the wall which cleared the bases and gave Milwaukee an 8-3 advantage.

Robbie Gordon got the call from manager Anthony Barone to close the game for the Milkmen on the mound, but hit two batters and walked another. Cougars' speedster center fielder Anthony Seymour was able to pick up an RBI with a sacrifice fly. Unfortunately for Kane County, they could not get a rally following their 4th run and the Milkmen triumphed 8-4.

The Milkmen and Cougars return to the field on Tuesday at 6:30 P.M.

Tickets and more information at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.